Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gulf Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Gulf Resources by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Resources in the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulf Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 11,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.40. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter.

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

