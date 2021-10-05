Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.83. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.28. 221,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,374. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

