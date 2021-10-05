Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 19,211 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $231,621,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.67 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock worth $317,100,882.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

