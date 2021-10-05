Boston Partners Has $172.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 645,240 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.55% of Lennar worth $172,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

NYSE LEN opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

