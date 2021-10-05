Boston Partners Has $288.48 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,887 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $288,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 118.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.