3,288,883 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,288,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,511,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 4.54% of Focus Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after buying an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2,435.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after buying an additional 447,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of FOCS traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,053. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

