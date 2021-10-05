Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.7% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,458.86. The company had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,273.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,291.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

