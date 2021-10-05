Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $143.52 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,748,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,821 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $143,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 282.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 73.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 26.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.65. 76,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,498. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.