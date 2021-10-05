GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,148. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

