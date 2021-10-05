Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $268.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle, popularly known as JLL, have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The recent trend in estimate revisions for 2021 fund from operations (FFO) per share suggests a favorable outlook. JLL’s wide range of product and services, a rebound in its transaction-based business and spate of strategic investment activities to capitalize on market consolidations augur well. With many geographies witnessing macroeconomic recovery, it is poised to see growth across a number of segments and service lines. Technology investments and cost-mitigation moves will aid its long-term profitability. However, the adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions and stiff competition from industry players remain concerns. Non-payment of dividends in foreseeable future makes the stock less attractive for the investors.”

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.38. 490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,961. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $99.73 and a one year high of $260.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

