WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,386 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.41% of WEX worth $122,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

NYSE WEX traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $179.70. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.26 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

