Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $131.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Expeditors is being aided by an increase in airfreight revenues in this coronavirus-ravaged scenario. Evidently, Airfreight Services revenues increased 48% year over year in the first six months of 2021. We are also impressed by Expeditors' measures to reward its shareholders This May, the company hiked its semi-annual cash dividend by 11.5% to 58 cents per share. We are also pleased with the company's acquisition of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform. The positivity surrounding the stocks is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings being revised upward in the past 60 days. However, the increase in operating expenses is weighing on the company’s bottom line. Decline in the current ratio (a measure of liquidity) is worrisome as well. The rapid spread of the Delta variant has added to the uncertainty.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,111. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

