Zacks Investment Research Lowers Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Sell

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

NYSE TAK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 137,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 336,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 224,602 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,206,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 140,432 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

