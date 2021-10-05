Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 24.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 44,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

