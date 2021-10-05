Hutchinson Capital Management CA Acquires 1,389 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 45.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,132,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,002,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,737 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $161,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Ocean Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 108.2% in the second quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

