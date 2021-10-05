PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.200-$ EPS.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $150.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

