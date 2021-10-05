Loop Capital Raises SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $165.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

NYSE SNX opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,141.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SYNNEX by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

