Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 52.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

