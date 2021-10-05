Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 958 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $153.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day moving average is $155.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

