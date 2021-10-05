Solstein Capital LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1,973.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 736,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

