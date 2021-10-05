Solstein Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,706,584.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 956,356 shares of company stock worth $280,247,213 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $294.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.62. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

