Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,210.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.