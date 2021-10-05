Solstein Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE stock opened at $153.28 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

