Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) is Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292,271 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 1.7% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $419,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

