Wells Fargo & Company Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $176.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $199.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Shares of LEA opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lear by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Lear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Lear by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Lear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

