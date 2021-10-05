Vecima Networks Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$15.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.57. The company has a market cap of C$362.15 million and a PE ratio of -831.58. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$12.30 and a 52 week high of C$17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vecima Networks will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Acumen Capital began coverage on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

