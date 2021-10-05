Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,506,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up approximately 1.1% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $265,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

