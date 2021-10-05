Analysts Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Price Target at GBX 465.17

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of AV opened at GBX 394.80 ($5.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 405.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 405.37. The firm has a market cap of £15.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In related news, insider George Culmer purchased 99,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Also, insider Jim McConville purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Insiders purchased a total of 106,535 shares of company stock worth $45,119,727 in the last quarter.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

