Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.28. Pinduoduo posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PDD. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.33 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after buying an additional 342,069 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 16.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $9,459,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 996.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 63,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.