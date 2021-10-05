Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Target Price at $48.00

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

RDS-A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDS-A opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

