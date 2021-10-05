Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Stealth has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $3.12 million and $3,726.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000866 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00030888 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

