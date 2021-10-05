Kangal Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,494.00 (KANGAL)

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Kangal has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kangal has a market cap of $1.05 million and $24,494.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kangal coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00063113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00110317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00141481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,002.49 or 0.99913382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.20 or 0.06844119 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken . Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kangal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kangal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kangal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

