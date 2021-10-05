CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Shares Sold by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $109,000.

CFVIU stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

