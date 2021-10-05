DG Capital Management LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

DG Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,355 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRONU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

NASDAQ FRONU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

