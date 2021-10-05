First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Shares Acquired by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth about $10,000,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth about $8,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth about $6,235,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Shares of FRSGU stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

