150,201 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Bought by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,930,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,699,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

