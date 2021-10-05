DG Capital Management LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 2.95% of Pine Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,690,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,827,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,032,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000.

NASDAQ:PTOC opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

