Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $47,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 322,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 137,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 303,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,080 shares of company stock worth $14,692,201 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

