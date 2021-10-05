Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.63% of Codexis worth $53,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth $140,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 84.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

