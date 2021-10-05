Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,200 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 927,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

