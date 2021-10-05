Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Up 29.0% in September

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CRBU opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

