Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gerdau stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.