Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,989 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Fortive worth $67,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,531,000 after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.