Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $46.98 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

