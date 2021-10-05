Brokers Issue Forecasts for LifeMD, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LifeMD in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LFMD. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $165.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million.

In other news, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 6,400 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Happy David Walters acquired 41,697 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,450,993.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,164 shares of company stock valued at $496,195. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter worth about $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

