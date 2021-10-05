Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $212.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.88. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $91,369.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,481,738. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.