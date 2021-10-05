Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALSMY shares. upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

