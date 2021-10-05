57,771 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.12.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

