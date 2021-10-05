Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 64,548 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 848.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,548 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nutanix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 20.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras sold 11,562 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $482,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

