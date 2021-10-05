Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,385 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24,485.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,132,000 after purchasing an additional 765,648 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.11.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

